Genasys (GNSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.46. Genasys has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genasys stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Genasys worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

