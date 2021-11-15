Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 188,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,661. Genasys has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 81.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 295,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Genasys by 64.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 250,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genasys by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genasys by 44.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

