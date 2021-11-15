General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

GIS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,789. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

