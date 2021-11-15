General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 211,533 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 2.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 152,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,289,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The company has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

