Generation Bio Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Generation Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

GBIO opened at $21.18 on Monday. Generation Bio has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $37,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,849.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,280 shares of company stock worth $6,568,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

