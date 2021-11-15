Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.95

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.95 and last traded at $71.35, with a volume of 98183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.19.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.16.
In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 559,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 99,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
