Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.95

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.95 and last traded at $71.35, with a volume of 98183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.16.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 559,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 99,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

