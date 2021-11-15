Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.815 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.01. 544,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $137.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.