Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $137.16 and last traded at $137.01, with a volume of 544249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after acquiring an additional 787,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

