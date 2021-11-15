GeoCoin (GEO) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $837,288.52 and $8,908.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.87 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,391.92 or 0.98845870 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00048659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

