Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 127,723 Shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Advent Technologies worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advent Technologies by 150.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,500,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advent Technologies by 227.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ADN stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

