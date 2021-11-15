Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 364,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of OneConnect Financial Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.25. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

