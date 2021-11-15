Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Duluth worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth about $366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 72.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 29.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 45.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

