Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,809 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KALA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264. Insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.