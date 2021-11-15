Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 161,729 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Athira Pharma worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 69.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 54,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 10.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

