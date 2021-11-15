Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,063 Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Independence worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Independence by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Independence by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

IHC stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. Independence Holding has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

