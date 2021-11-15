Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 695,572 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Drive Shack worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 199.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 186.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,988 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

DS stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Drive Shack Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $230.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.