Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,876 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Solid Biosciences worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $237.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

