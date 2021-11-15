Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) by 1,654.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of GreenBox POS worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBOX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

In other GreenBox POS news, VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $51,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GBOX opened at $7.04 on Monday. GreenBox POS has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

