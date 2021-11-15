Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SciPlay worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCPL. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.27.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

