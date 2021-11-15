Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of HUYA worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HUYA by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price objective on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

HUYA stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.79. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. HUYA’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

