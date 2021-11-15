Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Wave Life Sciences worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,204.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 207.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of WVE opened at $4.66 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

