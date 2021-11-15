Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of eGain worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after buying an additional 76,520 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in eGain by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 45,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in eGain by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 347,184 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in eGain by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 84,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $358.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.37. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eGain Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

