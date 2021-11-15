Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BVH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 533.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $382,510.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,906. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $30.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $675.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BVH. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

