Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $3.97 Million in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of ThredUp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after buying an additional 1,117,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after buying an additional 453,430 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,866,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in ThredUp by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,499,375 shares of company stock worth $31,802,962 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

Shares of TDUP opened at $20.59 on Monday. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.29.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

