Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 346,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of FTC Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,662,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,428,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,751,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

FTC Solar Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.