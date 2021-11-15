Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,586 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 175,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $18.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $357.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

