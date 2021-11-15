George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$160.00 to C$170.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as $112.36 and last traded at $112.36, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.75.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 target price (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

