George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$170.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

WN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra set a C$135.00 target price on George Weston in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.29.

Shares of WN stock traded up C$1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$140.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,515. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.00. George Weston has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$141.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$135.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$125.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,750.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

