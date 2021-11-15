Gesher I Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 22nd (NASDAQ:GIACU)

Gesher I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GIACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 22nd. Gesher I Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Gesher I Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Gesher I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

