Getinge’s (GNGBY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GNGBY. AlphaValue raised shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

GNGBY traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.91. Getinge has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

