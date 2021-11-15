GHOSTPRISM Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 6% against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $8.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00221600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,396,887 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.