Gitlab (GTLB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ: GTLB) recently:

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

GTLB stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,903. Gitlab Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

