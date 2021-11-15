Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Gladstone Commercial worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 73,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.47 million, a P/E ratio of 454.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

