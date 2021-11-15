Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gladstone Land in a report issued on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAND. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

LAND opened at $26.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $921.28 million, a PE ratio of -76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

