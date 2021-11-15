Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $28.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after buying an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,278,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.29%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.