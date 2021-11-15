Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the October 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLAPF shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Glanbia stock remained flat at $$15.72 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

