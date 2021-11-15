Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,871 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Global Medical REIT worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.