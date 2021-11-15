Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $944.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.