GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 1-Day Volume Hits $15,900.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $907,656.21 and $15,900.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,929.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,564.33 or 0.07139592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.49 or 0.00409033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $668.66 or 0.01045934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00085822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.89 or 0.00419034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.00273418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00246234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004627 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

