Golden Star Resources (GSC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Golden Star Resources (TSE: GSC):

11/3/2021 – Golden Star Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$4.85 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.

11/2/2021 – Golden Star Resources was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$4.85 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.00.

11/2/2021 – Golden Star Resources was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$4.85 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.

10/27/2021 – Golden Star Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of GSC stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.66. 148,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.58 and a 52-week high of C$5.42. The company has a market cap of C$539.28 million and a PE ratio of -44.81.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

