Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 825,164 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) by 637.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 954,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825,164 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 12.53% of Goal Acquisitions worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $203,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $252,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUCK opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

