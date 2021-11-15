Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.80% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $29.72 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $603.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACBI shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $103,193. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.