Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1,030.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $345.85 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $243.99 and a 1-year high of $357.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.50.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

