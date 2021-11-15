Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $9.25 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Doximity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

DOCS opened at $73.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

