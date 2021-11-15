Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 176,051 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 564.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,051 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Lands’ End worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 38.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $933.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.70. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.