Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Alarm.com worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $85.82 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.20.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

