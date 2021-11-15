Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Appian worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Appian by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.