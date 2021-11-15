Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,492 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Meridian Bancorp worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $55,384,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $22,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 76.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after buying an additional 518,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 316,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 738.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 202,435 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

