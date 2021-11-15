Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 22,640 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Ultra Clean worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,245. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.