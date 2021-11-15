Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 66.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE GER traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,228. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

