Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 66.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE GER traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,228. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile
Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
